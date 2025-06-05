ESPN analyst Doris Burke addressed recent backlash from Oklahoma City Thunder fans regarding comments made during the Western Conference Finals, revealing that her references to the “free throw merchant” storyline drew criticism from the fan base.

In an interview with ESPN’s Alex Feuz ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Burke explained the context behind her on-air remarks during the Thunder’s series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“One of the storylines in the Western Conference Finals, in Game 1 in particular, Minnesota had some frustration about the number of free throws that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took,” Burke said. “NBA Twitter goes crazy for certain guys who they call free throw merchants.”

Burke noted that the situation reminded her of Dwyane Wade's frequent trips to the line during the 2006 NBA Finals, which sparked similar fan reactions.

“So, we talked about the storyline ‘free throw merchant' and we did that because in Minnesota, 19,000 fans were chanting ‘free throw merchant,’” Burke said. “We know the viewer at home could hear that, and if they can’t hear it, they wonder what’s being chanted. So we felt going in as a broadcast team, this is a storyline.”

Doris Burke addresses Thunder, SGA free throw backlash ahead of NBA Finals.

Burke acknowledged that Thunder fans were not pleased.

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City on Saturday, June, 29, 2024 with the Pacers logo in the background
Thunder rumors: Would Sam Presti ‘ride off into sunset’ with NBA title?Josue Pavon ·
NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
1 salty idea Adam Silver must consider to spice up NBA Cup In-Season TournamentChris Dodson ·
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton
Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Game 1 injury reportJason Patt ·
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton
Thunder fans react to 10-word message before Game 1 vs. PacersJedd Pagaduan ·
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the fourth quarter during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
Why Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith is ready for SGA after Jalen Brunson battleZachary Howell ·
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault celebrates with his team after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
How Mark Daigneault planted ‘seeds’ to Thunder’s NBA Finals growthJosue Pavon ·

“The Oklahoma City fans took an exception to that. They didn't like it,” she added. “Usually, I can tell I feel like I'm doing a decent job when multiple fan bases are pissed off at me.”

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was recently named the 2024–25 NBA MVP, played a pivotal role in Oklahoma City’s 4-1 series win over Minnesota. In the Western Conference Finals, he averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 31.8% from three-point range across 36.2 minutes per contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander also drew significant attention for his trips to the free throw line. He averaged 10.2 attempts per game during the series, converting 86.3% of them. His ability to draw contact and capitalize at the line has become a key element of his offensive game, often putting opposing defenses under pressure.

The Thunder are set to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, led by Gilgeous-Alexander and a deep supporting cast. They will host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night at Paycom Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.