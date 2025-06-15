Despite winning the 2025 NBA MVP award, Greg Anthony does not think Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the Oklahoma City Thunder's most important player of the NBA Finals. Instead, Anthony feels that Alex Caruso has been more impactful for the Thunder through four games against the Indiana Pacers.

Caruso is averaging 14.8 points per game through the series' first four installments. His scoring increase includes two 20-point outings after failing to hit that mark in the regular season. Anthony believes his scoring has been a massive boost for the Thunder off the bench.

“Listen, believe it or not, I think [Alex Caruso] has been their MVP,” Anthony said on NBA TV. “We know and expect to get what we got from SGA, but this is a guy who's known for his defense, but it's been his offense that has really provided a spark for a team whose bench outside of him has really struggled. Outside of that one game that Aaron Wiggins had, they have not gotten what they got during the regular season, or even earlier in the postseason. But Alex Caruso has been money for them here in these Finals.”

"This is a guy who's known for his defense, but it's been his offense that has really provided a spark." 🗣️ After his second 20-PT game in this series, @GregAnthony50 explains the value Alex Caruso brings to this OKC squad. pic.twitter.com/nZPQHhKBBG — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 32.8 points per game through the series' first four games. Jalen Williams is second with 22.3 points, while Caruso is shockingly third with 14.8 points per game.

Caruso scored 20 points in both of the Thunder's wins in the series. Conversely, he averaged just 9.5 points in their two losses. His scoring was a massive part of Oklahoma City's comeback win in Game 4, as he did his damage on an efficient 7-for-9 from the floor.

Caruso has come off the bench in all four contests but is routinely on the floor for Mark Daigneault to close games over Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace. While his scoring has increased, Caruso is still arguably the Thunder's best on-ball defender.

Thunder, Pacers continue epic NBA Finals in Game 5

After evening the series at two games apiece, the Thunder return home for a pivotal Game 5 against the Pacers. The teams have each won one game at home and one away, seemingly putting the series back on even ground.

The Thunder are once again favored to win Game 5, as they have been for all but one game in the series thus far. Barring a last-minute line change, Oklahoma City is lined as a 9.5-point favorite.