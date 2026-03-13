OKLAHOMA CITY — After breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record for the most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed the players he looked up to most growing up. After Thunder coach Mark Daigneault put Gilgeous-Alexander's streak in perspective, SGA reflected on the legends that came before him, such as Hall of Fame guards Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Allen Iverson.

The three Hall of Fame guards and most memorable shooters helped mold Gilgeous-Alexander's offense, including his knack for mid-range looks, a dying art of the game that's frowned upon in a modern, analytically-driven era.

“I don't think it's me, necessarily. I honestly shoot and have fallen in love with the mid-range jump shot because of guys like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Allen Iverson. If anything, they changed the game and how it's played,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Those are just my favorite players and who I try to model my game after. So, I just try to implement it in today's NBA. But it's them if anything.”

SGA has talked about his father showing him Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson when he was a kid. Kobe Bryant was his favorite. And as Gilgeous-Alexander's ascension toward cementing his place as one of the greatest NBA players in league history continues, winning remains most important amid the defending champions' pursuit of a repeat.

“None of the things I accomplish would matter if we weren't winning. And I probably wouldn't have most of them if we weren't winning,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And I know that and understand that. It's why you play the game.”

Amidst Gilgeous-Alexander's 127th consecutive 20+ points game, the Thunder extended its winning streak to seven in a 104-102 win against the Boston Celtics. SGA finished with 35 points.

Mark Daigneault puts SGA's streak in perspective

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Before Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's postgame media availability, head coach Mark Daigneault discussed what makes his reigning MVP so special. Daigneault described Gilgeous-Alexander as a dominant scorer, team leader, and person.

“Number one, he’s surgical with his craft. No one is more precise with their craft than he is. Number two, the whole life of the streak has not prevented us from having a ton of team success and hasn’t prevented his teammates from having success either,” Daigneault said. “An individual streak that’s about scoring has not come at the expense of the team or his teammates. And then, great father, great husband, great teammate.

“He treats everybody in the building, from top to bottom, with dignity. So, he’s obviously a great basketball player, but he’s the kind of person that you couldn’t be happier for when he accomplishes something like this. So, huge congratulations to him.”

Mark Daigneault’s honest take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s streak of 127 consecutive 20+ point games, most in NBA history & his leadership: “No one is more precise with their craft than he is. The whole life of the streak has not prevented us from having a ton of team success… pic.twitter.com/WDNrrO2AZ5 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 13, 2026

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to extend their seven-game winning streak when they host the Timberwolves at the Paycom Center on Sunday.