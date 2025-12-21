Jalen Hurts celebrated Dallas Goedert after scoring his record-tying touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday night.

Hurts enjoyed a solid performance leading the Eagles offense in the Week 16 matchup. He completed 22 passes out of 30 attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns while recording seven rushes for 40 yards.

One of his connections with Goedert took place in the end zone during the third quarter. Hurts commanded a 17-play, 83-yard drive as he ended it with a 15-yard pass to Goedert for the touchdown. This allowed Hurts to achieve a new career high in total touchdown passes, having 24 and counting this season.

Hurts reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Mike Garofolo. He praised Goedert for completing the play while commenting on how willing Philadelphia was going into the game.

“Just executing, finding a way, lots of will to win, and find a way to get this victory. So that's a great play by him, great sequence, and overall, just happy was able to bring it home,” Hurts said.

With Jalen Hurts for @NFLGameDay after the #Eagles become the first repeat NFC East champs in 21 years: “Definitely something that was on our minds. Definitely something that was on my mind.” As for the hat and T-shirt he’s getting: “I’ll hang it up somewhere.” pic.twitter.com/kbS8R0NMPE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 21, 2025

How Jalen Hurts, Eagles played against Commanders

Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert had fun throughout the night as the Eagles cruised in the second half against the Commanders.

The game started out on a competitive note as Washington took a 10-7 lead at halftime. It wasn't until the second half when Philadelphia came alive by winning 22-8 in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Saquon Barkley was back in full force as he found holes in Washington's run defense. He had 21 of the team's 34 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. Tank Bigsby followed with four rushes for 37 yards and a score.

AJ Brown shined in the receiving game with nine catches for 95 yards. DeVonta Smith came next with six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown, while Goedert caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia improved to a 10-5 record on the season, securing the top spot of the NFC East Division. They will finish above the Dallas Cowboys, Commanders and New York Giants no matter what happens in the last two weeks. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at third place. They are above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams while trailing the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.