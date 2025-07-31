Another day, another Anthony Volpe error has struck for the New York Yankees. On Tuesday, in a 7-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Volpe vowed that he'd be better and he had to clean up his mistakes after committing two throwing errors — one of which led to a run and the other almost opening the door for a Rays comeback in the ninth. However, it seems as though Volpe's pleas to himself fell on deaf ears, as he made yet another blunder on Wednesday — his 16th error of the season.

Volpe is suffering from the yips, it seems, as the error he made was of the throwing variant yet again. On a routine groundball to short, the Yankees shortstop seemed to rush the throw to first base, throwing it short of Ben Rice's glove as a result. While it looked like Rice could have done something to save an error, it's still not a good look on Volpe that he's making routine plays more difficult than they have to be.

Anthony Volpe's MLB-leading 16th error of the season pic.twitter.com/KV7Aav6qCq — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 31, 2025

Considering how much Volpe is already under the microscope for Yankees fans, this was the last thing he needed to get back into the good graces of fans. He's leading the league in errors and is on the cusp of tying his worst season total for miscues (17 during the 2023 season) — prompting some clowning from Yankees fans yet again.

“Not benching him is an insult to every Yankee fan,” X user @nickhayman222 wrote.

“Why isn’t that a dot to 1st base? Why is he one hopping it on a short throw?” @jamesfastiggi added.

“Bro take him out trade him or something. Bro is gambling!!! Investigate him!” @Xavier1415 furthered.

“I assume the batter reaches when I see a ground ball head that way. Minimizes disappointment,” @JBLuvsCeltic expressed.

Anthony Volpe continues to be the Yankees' double-edged sword

Volpe is not having a good time on the field at all. He's not the most surehanded shortstop, but his error-fest over the past few games has to hurt — both for himself, the Yankees locker room, and their loyal fanbase.

But Volpe finds a way to at least redeem himself after every blunder he commits. On Wednesday, after the Yankees gave up a home run to the Rays to fall behind by one run heading into the bottom of the ninth, Volpe hit a game-tying home run to get himself back in the good graces of fans. Now whether or not it leads to a win remains to be seen.