INDIANAPOLIS — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren held no punches following Game 3's 116-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the Thunder's adjustments ahead of Game 4, Holmgren was the first player for Oklahoma City to approach the podium during postgame availability.

When a reporter asked Holmgren what was lacking from the Thunder, he replied by challenging his teammates, and of course, himself, to play better in Game 4.

“I wouldn't even say there's a feeling of something being lacking,” Holmgren said. “There's a lot of areas we can clean up, myself personally. Everyone down the roster that got in tonight can look in the mirror and see where they can be better. Everybody who stepped out there can be better. It starts with me. I gotta be better. There were a couple of opportunities that we gave away on the inbound, taking care of the ball.”

Trailing the Pacers 2-1 in the NBA Finals, Holmgren looks forward to watching film to correct the errors that led to the Thunder trailing an opponent for the second time throughout the Finals.

“You could look at every single breakdown and see an opportunity to be better. We gotta understand that no game is going to be perfect. The next game is not gonna be perfect,” Holmgren added. But we have to watch the film and see what we can do to put ourselves in a better position to win the game.”

Chet Holmgren calls out the Thunder's effort in Game 3

After scoring 13 of his 20 points in the opening frame, Holmgren did his best to describe what went awry from an individual standpoint in Game 3. Jalen Williams pointed to turnovers as the biggest flaw for the Thunder in Wednesday's loss.

However, for Holmgren, who finished with seven points in the last three quarters, the Pacers managed to take him out of his offensive rhythm.

“I was playing aggressive, but I kind of got more to two feet when I got to the painted area,” Holmgren said. “The plays that didn't go my way, I felt like I got a little sped up at times, got a little bit out of control in the paint, which is, again, another one of the areas I need to clean up, and be better for the next game. And I think there's more than just that. I have to watch the film and improve.”

The Pacers will host the Thunder in Game 4 on Friday.