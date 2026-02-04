OKLAHOMA CITY — Amid Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe's game-high 22 points in a 128-92 win against the Orlando Magic, his showstopping dunk over All-Star Paolo Banchero stole the show, according to Kenrich Williams. Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein recorded his first triple-double in Tuesday's win. However, Joe's left-handed dunk over Banchero sent fans at the Paycom Center into a frenzy.

Williams' smile stretched from ear-to-ear when a reporter mentioned Joe's dunk over Banchero. “Let's talk about it,” Kenrich said, before getting into what Joe has apparently turned into an annual event, Williams said, after Tuesday's win.

“I told Isaiah, it seems like every year, once a year, he always catches a body,” Williams said. “It's impressive for a guy his size cause it sneaks up on you. It's a sneaky bounce — just happy that he caught a body, and it's fun to watch him play.”

Kenrich Williams’ enthusiastic response to Isaiah Joe’s dunk over Banchero: “Every year, once a year, he always catches a body. And it’s impressive for a guy his size because it sneaks up on you” pic.twitter.com/dJVcYtkSL2 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 4, 2026

After Williams' postgame press conference, Isaiah Joe said he's due for at least one poster every season, when it was time for his media availability after the Thunder's win. This year, it was Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero on Joe's poster.

“I joke with the guys all the time. I told them I get like one opportunity a year,” Joe said. “If I'm lucky to get another one, that'll be a record.”

ISAIAH JOE PUT PAOLO BANCHERO ON A POSTER. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hKEckR8Icw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 4, 2026

Joe went 8-for-12 from the floor, including five threes, and one steal. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 20 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Lu Dort added 18 points, five rebounds, and two steals, and Chet Holmgren notched 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein earns first career triple-double in Thunder win

Amid Thunder trade rumors in search of a center, Isaiah Hartenstein reminded his team of his high-level impact in only his third game back from injury. Hartenstein finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, recording the first triple-double of his eight-year NBA career.

4-6 FG The first triple-double of his career. pic.twitter.com/fWwXEHYADZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 4, 2026

Hartenstein and the Thunder will face the Spurs on the road as part of the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday.