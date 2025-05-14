OKLAHOMA CITY — After Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic drained an improbable three over Chet Holmgren to tie Game 5 at 103, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams retaliated down the stretch. Before Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander closed out the Nuggets in Tuesday's 112-105 win, Williams' three with 1:19 left set the table for Gilgeous-Alexander's closing statement.

After drilling the go-ahead bucket, Williams appeared to yell at his right hand on his way to the Thunder's bench. However, Williams says he doesn't remember what was said.

“First off, big pass from Lu. He had just hit like three of them. So, for him to want one for me just shows the approach that we had for the whole entire game,” Williams said. “Just happy I was able to knock down the shot, and obviously having Paycom behind me was pretty cool, a pretty cool moment. But I don’t remember what I said. It probably wasn’t something I should have said on TV.”

Jalen Williams on his tie-breaking three & his celebration late in the 4Q: “Just happy I was able to knock down the shot, and obviously having Paycom behind me was a pretty cool moment. But I don’t remember what I said. It probably wasn’t something I should have said on TV” pic.twitter.com/eGPPGQ4IXb — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gilgeous-Alexander followed Williams with his only three of the night, giving the Thunder a six-point lead with 47.1 left before Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon almost connected on another clutch three that fell halfway through the cylinder, and bounced out.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and finished with seven assists, six rebounds, a pair of blocks, and a pair of steals. Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams added 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his confidence in Thunder teammates

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander watched Lu Dort make three threes in two minutes in the fourth quarter of Game 5. The scoring spurt erased a nine-point deficit. After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his confidence in himself and his teammates in such critical moments in the postseason.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort's timely threes are why the Thunder have a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.

“It was big. Lu hadn't been shooting the ball great, obviously, but that just speaks to the worker and the person he is to step into those shots with confidence,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They're guarding us a certain way, and those shots have been there, and they haven't been falling. Tonight he stepped into those with confidence, and it’s clear as day we wouldn’t have been able to win tonight if he doesn’t make those shots.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Lu Dort’s three threes in the 4Q: “Tonight he stepped into those with confidence and it’s clear as day we wouldn’t have been able to win tonight if he doesn’t hit those shots… but it’s nothing out of the ordinary. That’s who Lu is” pic.twitter.com/bnX6pehUIB — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dort finished with 12 points from behind the arc, connecting on 4-of-8 from deep. The Thunder can advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win in Game 6 against the Nuggets on Thursday.