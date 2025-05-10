DENVER — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams went into the postseason knowing there would be games like Friday's 113-104 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. After losing Game 3, trailing the Nuggets 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault says it's a test to become great. It's a challenge he thinks his team is prepared for, heading into Game 4 on Sunday.

Williams shared a similar take during his postgame media availability.

“As a team, we know this s***'s not easy. It's the playoffs, bro. We're playing against a team that's very good. That's won at a high rate. I think we've done a good job understanding it's going to test our conviction,” Williams said. “Not everything is all sunshine and rainbows. There's going to be a lot of ups and downs through it, and it's about how you win these days in between. I think that's what makes a really good team.”

Jalen Williams' 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting led four Thunder starters in double figures, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (18 points), Chet Holmgren (18 points), and Isaiah Hartenstein (10 points).

Mark Daigneault reveals Thunder's biggest challenge after Game 3

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault revealed challenges heading into Game 4. Daigneault believes the Nuggets' fight from Game 3 is a teachable moment for his guys, and can't wait to see how they respond.

“Losses always sting, especially in the playoffs, but we are in the process of becoming a great team, and we’ve checked a lot of boxes in that process,” Daigneault said. “One thing it takes to be a great team is you get taken to the limit in the playoffs. And you got to rise to the challenges you’re confronted with. This team has made a habit of doing that repeatedly. I have full confidence we’ll continue to do that.”

The Nuggets will host the Thunder in Game 4 on Sunday.