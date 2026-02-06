Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain says he felt blindsided by the Philadelphia 76ers' trade ahead of Thursday's deadline, but is looking forward to a new chapter of his NBA career with the defending champions. Coach Mark Daigneault revealed the Thunder's interest in McCain, dating back to 2024, when Jared worked out with Oklahoma City as part of his draft process, upon entering the league.

McCain returned to the Thunder practice facility for the first time since his draft workout on Friday. During his first media availability since his move, a reporter asked whether he first learned about Wednesday's trade from the 76ers before it was announced, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

“No, not at all,” McCain said. “We were all on the bus to the airport, and I just got a call. I had no feeling. I didn't think it was going to happen, to be honest. There was nothing, and I got the call, and just went and told everybody. I went to Tyrese [Maxey] first, and it was pretty emotional.”

For McCain, it's been an emotional transition from the 76ers to the Thunder. However, he's confident that processing the trade won't take long, and he'll make his Thunder debut.

“I allow myself to feel all the emotions. It's natural. Give myself grace through this process,” McCain added. “But you move quick. I touched down in LA and then had to come straight here. It's a little bit of both. It's a balance you've got to work through. I'm definitely still going through it, and still trying to cope with it.”

Here’s Jared McCain speaking to the media for the first time as a Thunder player pic.twitter.com/NC1yu5xJoC — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) February 6, 2026

Daigneault says he's unsure if McCain will make his Thunder debut in Saturday's matinee against the Rockets.

Jared McCain's positive approach to Thunder tenure

The Thunder acquired Jared McCain for four draft picks, including a 2026 first-round pick, and three future second-round picks that are headed to the 76ers between now and 2028. Amid an injury-riddled sophomore season, with most of his setbacks in the rearview mirror ahead of his first game as a member of the Thunder, McCain says he's gone through many obstacles in his first two NBA seasons, but wouldn't trade it for anything else.

“I've had a lot of experience in a small amount of time,” McCain said. “I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. I've gone through the highs and lows. And there's going to be more to come. Just trying to stay even and trying to stick with it. Stick with it. Just continue to work hard, and just know that it's all going to come together. I would summarize, I think it's been amazing. My life is amazing. I get to play basketball and get paid to do it.

“So, I try to keep that in perspective at all times when there's obviously little things that are going to happen that definitely could mess up that. You just gotta stay even and try to talk with your family, talk with the people around you that you care most about,” McCain concluded.

McCain says he and 76ers GM Daryl Morey “didn't talk much at all” when he received the phone call about his trade. The Thunder will host the Rockets on Saturday.