Jared McCain was excited to play in front of the Oklahoma City Thunder home crowd after being traded to the defending NBA champions, and he was not disappointed. The second-year guard received a big ovation when he stepped onto the court at the end of the first quarter of Saturday's matchup versus the Houston Rockets. If one was not familiar with him, they might think he was a franchise pillar based on how the fans reacted.

It could just be Southern hospitality, or maybe the Paycom Center is amped up to see this promising talent in action. McCain made a pull-up jumper near the free throw line early in the second quarter, scoring his first basket as a member of the Thunder. Perhaps a auspicious union is about to begin.