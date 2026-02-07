As the Philadelphia 76ers traded guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for four draft picks, the team is reeling from the move that saw the young star make connections with many players, especially veteran Kyle Lowry. While 76ers star Tyrese Maxey shared an emotional reaction after the McCain trade, Lowry would give more insight into how the team is dealing with it.

Lowry would be on the “NBA on Prime” broadcast, where Taylor Rooks would ask about how the team is dealing with the trade of McCain. The 39-year-old point guard would speak on how it's a “tough situation,” and the value he has as the team got a first-round pick and three second-round picks.

“Jared is, like, one of the most lovable guys out there,” Lowry said about McCain recently. “The trade deadline sucks for individuals like him because he's an asset…I told him, basically, ‘Listen, a team wanted to give up that much for you, that means you're worth something…' We just miss him; he's always laughing, he's always joking, he does TikToks when we're not looking. And then posting them. He's just a great kid.”

With McCain sending his goodbyes to the 76ers after playing 60 games for the franchise over the past two seasons, he now takes his talents to the defending champions in the Thunder. Though there's no doubt that the connection built within Philadelphia will always be there.

“So internally, we're dealing with it. We understand the business of basketball,” Lowry said. “So for me personally, you know, I told him, ‘Listen, I'm big brother. No matter what, no matter what team, what uniform you have on, what city you're in, give me a call.' And I think we had such a tight-knit crew that, you know, we'll still be in touch with him. And I know he's looking forward to, you know, seeing us whenever they come into town.”

At any rate, McCain returns to Philadelphia with Oklahoma City when the two teams face off on March 23.