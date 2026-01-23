Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell was on pace to eclipse his career-high 28 points in a 122-102 blowout win against the Milwaukee Bucks, before an injury derailed a career night, as he was 11 points away heading into halftime. His 18 points kept the Bucks at bay in the first half before Thunder's Mitchell suffered a strained abdominal injury in the third quarter, ending his night.

Starting for All-Star Jalen Williams, Mitchell caught fire, going 8-for-12 from the floor, and finishing with three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. He also defends at a high level, which is how he earned playing time in his rookie season, as the second-round pick made his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor. This season, Ajay's evolved from a third-string guard to one of coach Mark Daigneault's go-to options in the backcourt.

Mitchell's versatility on both ends of the floor gives Daigneault the flexibility to ease the sophomore guard into various lineups. In 2025-26, Mitchell returned as an improved playmaker who can create his own offense, a facet of his game that continues to improve.

From an impressive showing at Summer League in Las Vegas to averaging 14.1 points on 48.7/35.0/87.0 shooting splits, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals through 43 games this season, Mitchell anchors the Oklahoma City's bench. After the Thunder's win against the Bucks, Daigneault reflected on Mitchell's journey midway through 2025-26, thus far, as a second-year guard with a bright future in Oklahoma City.

“He's obviously a really impactful player,” Daigneault said. “I think one of the things that makes him a uniquely good fit for this team is that he can create and can carry a bit of a load offensively. And he can also adapt and play well off of other players. For a young player that is emerging the way he is, to be able to thread that needle offensively is very, very difficult to do.

“There's usually a tendency to be to passive or too aggressive in that situation, and he's just found a beautiful balance this season. He's done a great job. He's a huge part of what we're doing.”

Mitchell's first injury in the NBA happened last season when he suffered a turf toe sprain in his right foot in January of the 2024-25 season. Mitchell was ruled out for up to 12 weeks, which Daigneault believes helped his rookie better learn the Thunder's approach from a different point of view.

The extended timetable of the injury gave Mitchell a new perspective ahead of the Thunder's postseason championship run, which was an educational experience for his young prospect, Daigneault said.

“The injury last year — it allowed him to, first off, work on his body a little bit, because it didn't prevent him from hitting the weight room,” Daigneault added. “He did a great job over the summer with that, too. Having the miles underneath him, when he got hurt, that always contextualizes what a player is seeing when they're watching from the sidelines. Then, in the playoffs, he had two and a half months of practice reps.

“He was a circumstance away from being in the game. We threw him a couple of games anyway. But he was a couple of minutes away from being really in the game. He wasn't a scout-team player in the playoffs. He got all of the preparation. We were constantly making sure he was ready physically and mentally, if his number was called, and I thought that was probably a valuable experience for him as well,” Daigneault concluded.

Article Continues Below

Amid Ajay Mitchell's expanded role with the Thunder, he will undoubtedly be on the floor instead of watching from the sidelines in this year's postseason run. However, regular-season reps are important, especially for a defending champion Thunder team that's been dealing with injuries to vital players all season.

From All-Star Jalen Williams missing the first 19 games of the season to Isaiah Hartenstein being ruled out for the past three weeks, the Thunder's starting lineup has only played a handful of games together, which isn't going to change anytime soon. Williams' strained right hamstring will keep him out for at least the next couple of weeks, and Hartenstein, recovering from a right calf injury, has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5.

Ajay Mitchell's growth crucial for shorthanded Thunder

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams' lastest setback adds to a frustrating season full of numerous hurdles for the All-NBA forward. Williams' struggles to stay healthy has given additional opportunites for guys such as starter Chet Holmgren, and Ajay Mitchell, who's earned coach Mark Daigneault's trust as a part-time starter who can finish games.

Without Williams and Mitchell, the Thunder lose two of not a lot of players who can create offense on their own. While Aaron Wiggins has risen to the occasion some nights, with Isaiah Joe following suit on nights his 3-point shot can't miss, they're mostly designed as a supporting cast that scores in spurts, whereas Mithcell has the potential to be a steady 20-point scorer one day.

“The more I'm exposed to different coverages, the more I learn,” Mitchell said after the Thunder's 136-104 win against the Cavs. “I can definitely feel a difference just knowing what the coverage will be, knowing what to do when it's that coverage. It's a great learning experience for me. I'm glad I get exposed to all of that in my second year.”

While Mitchell recovers from an abdominal injury, the Thunder return home for a three-game homestand against the Pacers, Raptors, and Pelicans from Friday to next Tuesday at the Paycom Center.