Oklahoma City Thunder veteran guard Lu Dort has spent his entire six-year career with the same team. The Thunder's longest-tenured guard has seen the lowly Oklahoma City squad come from the bottom of the Western Conference standings to NBA title contenders. With MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the charge, Dort is impressed with where his team stands.

Still, speaking to the media after the Thunder's 116-101 loss to the Timberwolves, Dort believes there's room for improvement between now and the postseason.

“We're doing good, you know. Still got a lot of room to improve, but we're OK with where we're at right now,” Dort said. “We'll keep on getting better. There's a lot of season left. From where we were at a couple of years ago, myself, being on this team for six years now, I'm happy with where we're at.”

The Timberwolves snapped a seven-game Thunder win streak, handing Oklahoma City its tenth loss of the 2024-25 campaign. However, Dort says it was a great challenge against the Timberwolves, who reached the Western Conference Finals in 2024.

“We never know what to expect in this league. Tonight was a great test,” Dort said. “We just got to adjust, watch film, and get better.”

Thunder's Lu Dort finished with 14 points and three rebounds in his third game back from a back injury he suffered earlier this month.

Mark Daigneault's ‘out of sorts' take on Thunder's loss

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault delivered his honest take on Thursday's loss to the Timberwolves. After the game, Daigneault admitted the Timberwolves outplayed the Thunder and pointed to his team's defensive effort.

Daigneault didn't hold back when he addressed what went wrong.

“We were just a little loose on our coverages. And then, we were all out of sorts defensively for much of the night,” Daigneault said. “Good learning opportunity. I give them a lot of credit. I thought the guys off the bench came in, their young guys came in and gave them great pop and great energy. They were just a step ahead of us all night.”

In a 116-101 loss, the Timberwolves handed the Thunder their worst loss of the regular season.

“They just outplayed us for way too much of the night tonight to come out of here with a win,” Daigneault said. “We shot more free throws. They shot 20-something percent from three. It was just kind of a point-of-attack, offensive rebounds; they just kind of outworked us for that one.”

The Thunder are now 44-10 with an eight-game lead for first place in the Western Conference.