Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was dominant in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 124-94 blowout victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. So dominant that he joins an all-time list featuring Wilt Chamberlain.

In 34 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a stat line of 34 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. He shot 14-of-25 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

His performance proved to be historic. It was the 60th time this season that the star guard reached the 30-point mark, per Basketball Reference. He's now inside the top 20 of those who have 60 or more games with 30 points, joining Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar among others.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

It was a wonderful night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, blowing out the Timberwolves to win the West Finals and advance to the NBA Finals.

Article Continues Below

The Thunder dominated from start to finish. They took a 26-9 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They overwhelmed the Timberwolves on offense and suffocated them on defense, showing their opponents who the superior team was.

Five players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf in the win, including Gilgeous-Alexander. Chet Holmgren had a strong display with 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. He shot 8-of-13 overall, including 2-of-4 from downtown, and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Jalen Williams came next with 19 points and eight rebounds, Luguentz Dort put up 12 points and four rebounds, while Isaiah Joe provided 11 points.

Oklahoma City returns to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, their fifth overall. They now have the opportunity to win their first title since the franchise relocated from Seattle in 2008. As both the regular-season MVP and West Finals MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander will be ready for the challenge.

The Thunder will prepare for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, where they will meet the East Finals winner between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. The contest will take place on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.