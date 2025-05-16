After Thursday’s 119-107 Game 6 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams looked ahead to Game 7 at the Paycom Center on Sunday. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he isn’t worried about Williams, who finished with six points on 3-of-16 attempts, Jalen addressed a lingering wrist injury he’s been dealing with since the regular season.

Williams sprained his right wrist in February, which forced him to miss a few games. However, Williams says it hasn’t impacted his performance throughout the Thunder’s series against the Nuggets.

“We’ve all seen the tape on my hand,” Williams said. “That’s not anything new for this series. So, it hasn’t affected anything that’s going on.”

However, the Thunder will need their All-Star forward’s best in a do-or-die Game 7 matchup against the Nuggets on Sunday.

“We’ve been big on saying it’s first to four. So, obviously, in this game, you have to be willing to wipe the slate clean,” Williams said. “I don’t think anybody on our team really cares about the game after we play. The next game we’ll go up, and it’s going to be 0-0, and we’re gonna have to play another really good game. So, I think that’s how I think about it. That’s how the team thinks about it. And yeah, just be ready to bounce back.

“That’s what we’ve been doing all year, and we’re going to have to do it again,” Williams concluded.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Jalen Williams’ shot in Thunder loss

All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is excited for Game 7 to see Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams bounce back from his abysmal shooting performance in Game 6. Gilgeous-Alexander says he’s seen Williams rebound from poor shooting before and is undoubtedly confident Sunday will be no different.

“That’s life. That’s basketball. Tonight wasn’t his night, clearly,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The best part about it all is he has an opportunity to change all that. He has a big game next game. Nobody remembers, nobody cares. He doesn’t either. So, yeah, get ready for the next opportunity. Like I always tell the guys, there’s always something ahead of you. And learn from your experiences, which he has done a great job of all year. So, I don’t worry about that.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, led the Thunder. Chet Holmgren added a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds), and Dort added 10 points. The Thunder will host the Nuggets in Game 7 at the Paycom Center on Sunday.