As the Oklahoma City Thunder prepares for Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, one would think that the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference doesn't have as much pressure as the other team, but Frank Isola would argue that point. With the Thunder looking for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others to lead them to the conference finals, Isola would set the record straight on what the game means for them.

Isola was speaking to former player Brian Scalabrine, where the topic was on Game 7 against the Nuggets, where he spoke from Oklahoma City's perspective. He would say that besides being the No. 1 seed in the West this past season, there is pressure with this team since they're in the same position as last year with their young team.

“I think they'll play well,” Isola said via SiriusXM NBA Radio. “I think usually these game sevens, Brian, they tend to be the low-scoring because everyone is a little bit tight. The referees let a lot of stuff go. You're allowed to be a little more physical, maybe than you could in the first six games, but there's going to be pressure on them. You win 68 games during the regular season. You were the number one seed last year, and you didn't get out of the second round.”

“Now here you are again, with two chances to get out,” Isola continued. “You lost Game Six last night in Denver, you got game seven in your building on Sunday afternoon, you don't get that and it's going to be a long off-season for our guys, Sam Presti, Mark Daigneault, and the rest of that crew.”

"There's going to be pressure on them."@TheFrankIsola explains why the pressure is on OKC has they host Game 7 against Denver on Sunday

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the emotions heading into Game 7

There's no doubt that the Thunder are facing a hungry Nuggets team that extended the series in their Game 6 victory, but unlike the young squad, they've been here before and have captured a championship. However, one would think that Oklahoma City has learned from its experiences as Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about the importance of this Game 7, according to Nick Gallo.

“It's do or die. It's what you live for. It's what you work your whole life towards,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

Besides the likely MVP, the Thunder will need Jalen Williams to bounce back from a disappointing Game 6, where he scored six points, making only three of his 16 attempts from the field. After the outing, Gilgeous-Alexander sent a strong message to Williams, according to NBA Analysis.

“It’s life. It’s basketball. Tonight wasn’t his night, clearly,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The best part about it all is he has an opportunity to change all that if he has a big game next game, nobody remembers, nobody cares, and he doesn’t either.”

Game 7 for the Thunder against the Nuggets will be on Sunday.