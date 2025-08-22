Amid a 38-0 shutout victory agianst the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson got a taste of what how the crowd at Chicago Bears stadium reacts when they don't like what they're seeing, even in a preseason game. It's a different environment for Johnson and his players. Wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze feel the difference.

Johnson felt the immediate response to taking a knee toward the end of a 38-0 win against the Bills, he said, per Kay Adams of Up & Adams.

“When we're between the white lines, there's a certain way we're going about our business and that's just it. I looked up and you get lost at times with where we're at in the game,” Johnson said. “So we were going, going, going, and then it was time to take the knee. Although, the fans behind me let me know it was not a good decision. There were a lot of boos. Welcome to Chicago.”

Bears fans boo'ed Ben Johnson when they were up 38-0 against the Bills. 😂 @ChicagoBears @UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/X5iUiPirfc — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 19, 2025

After beating the Bills, the Bears will face the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason finale on Friday.

DJ Moore, Rome Odunze on Bears coach Ben Johnson

In his first season with the Bears, head coach Ben Johnson admitted to adopting his old schemes. As a former offensive coordinator for the Lions, Johnson has seen his new team adapt to his ofofense, while wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze admitted to feeling a difference amid their new coach's presence via Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

“Yes it feels different in the building,” Moore said. “It's going to trickle out to the fans real soon when we start putting up some wins. Starting with Ben Johnson. I mean, he came in and set the tone for everything.”

While it's a new experience for all parties involved, Johnson says the personnel is the difference mixed with hard work through training camp and the preseason will pay off throughout the 2025 NFL season.

“It's a completely different personnel, so we're going to do what our guys do best,” Johnson said. “I think we've got weapons in every room… It's going to be hard on us coaches to make sure that we're getting everyone the ball… This is the same game plan in preseason that I've done for the past four years, so the plays should look the same… Once we get into the season, we'll have a little bit more fun.”

The Bears will host the Vikings in their Week 1 season opener.