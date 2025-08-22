The New England Patriots started a culture change when they hired Mike Vrabel. The new head coach has already left his mark on the Patriots' preseason. Another player helping to change the vibe is rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell. The former LSU Tiger has his coaches ready to see what he can do with Drake Maye and TreVeyon Henderson.

Campbell made a bold statement after New England picked him during the NFL Draft. After a successful collegiate career, it looks like the offensive lineman is ready to tackle the NFL head on. He isn't the flashiest addition to the Patriots' roster, but his contributions could be crucial to what the team hopes is a bounce back season.

Vrabel's staff has recognized Campbell's talent since he arrived in New England. However, the offensive line coaches have seen a level of understanding show in his game during the preseason. According to ESPN, the Patriots' coaches think that Campbell's approach to both games and practices have him ahead of the curve already.

Article Continues Below

“Will is a young player that has a ton of respect for what is expected of him. I think he does a good job of gaining information from veteran players,” offensive line coach Doug Marrone said. “I think he's said this before: There are some things he'll go out and win on, and if he's not winning, he's learning. I think that's the big thing I see; I see a player who is continuously trying to learn.”

Maye is ready to take off in his second NFL season. Henderson has Patriots fans excited after showing out in the preseason. However, Campbell could become the unsung hero of the season if New England makes some noise in the AFC East. He has Vrabel and others excited for the beginning of his rookie campaign, and the sky's the limit for the first round pick.

More Patriots News
New England Patriots Head Coach, Mike Vrabel is shown on the sideline, Thursday, August 21, 2025, in East Rutherford.
Patriots make slew of cuts as 53-man roster takes shapeZachary Howell ·
Patriots trade rumors before Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season
1 last-minute trade Patriots must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL seasonRB Hayek ·
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Patriots’ Kyle Dugger not panicking over preseason usage, trade rumorsPaolo Mariano ·
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Patriots HC Mike Vrabel fires back at Ja’Lynn Polk injury reportBrayden Haena ·
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6), center, looks on with teammates are medical staff tend to cornerback TJ Moore (30) after an injury during the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Giants promising rookie DB suffers gruesome leg injury in preseason finale vs. PatriotsAbdullah Imran ·
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) rolls out during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Giants’ Jaxson Dart removed from final preseason game by concussion spottersAbdullah Imran ·