The New England Patriots started a culture change when they hired Mike Vrabel. The new head coach has already left his mark on the Patriots' preseason. Another player helping to change the vibe is rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell. The former LSU Tiger has his coaches ready to see what he can do with Drake Maye and TreVeyon Henderson.

Campbell made a bold statement after New England picked him during the NFL Draft. After a successful collegiate career, it looks like the offensive lineman is ready to tackle the NFL head on. He isn't the flashiest addition to the Patriots' roster, but his contributions could be crucial to what the team hopes is a bounce back season.

Vrabel's staff has recognized Campbell's talent since he arrived in New England. However, the offensive line coaches have seen a level of understanding show in his game during the preseason. According to ESPN, the Patriots' coaches think that Campbell's approach to both games and practices have him ahead of the curve already.

“Will is a young player that has a ton of respect for what is expected of him. I think he does a good job of gaining information from veteran players,” offensive line coach Doug Marrone said. “I think he's said this before: There are some things he'll go out and win on, and if he's not winning, he's learning. I think that's the big thing I see; I see a player who is continuously trying to learn.”

Maye is ready to take off in his second NFL season. Henderson has Patriots fans excited after showing out in the preseason. However, Campbell could become the unsung hero of the season if New England makes some noise in the AFC East. He has Vrabel and others excited for the beginning of his rookie campaign, and the sky's the limit for the first round pick.