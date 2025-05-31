OKLAHOMA CITY — Four wins from an NBA title, head coach Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder navigated the 2024-25 campaign without expectations. Daigneault's meticulous approach forces his team to focus on what's in front of them, one play, quarter, half, and game at a time, rather than looking ahead or setting benchmarks. For the first time in 13 years, the Thunder have reached the NBA Finals.

In his first media availability since clinching the Western Conference Finals, Daigneault addressed the Thunder's approach throughout the season.

“I try not to operate with any expectations, just do my best every day, help everybody else do their best every day, and see where that lands us, and be comfortable with it,” Daigneault said. “What we've learned is when you do that and repeat that process, it can take you great places, and this is a great opportunity for us. But what makes it great every day is simple: it's the people, starting with our players. These are guys with unbelievable makeups.

“They come from awesome circles. They have unbelievable stories. And they bring an authentic and genuine sense of self to the gym every day that creates positive momentum, and it's just a joy to be around,” Daigneault concluded.

Relating to his words from the Western Conference Finals championship trophy ceremony, Daigneault reiterated what he said about his team during his speech.

“I meant everything I said the other night,” Daigneault added. “This is a great accomplishment/opportunity for us, but I want the season to keep going. There's not a part of me that wants this to end. I just want to keep coaching this team because of how much of a joy it is to be around these group of guys every day. I probably speak for everybody when I say that. There's just a great energy to our gym every day, regardless of what's going on in our season. As much success as we've had, it still feels like that after we lose a game.”

Mark Daigneault calls Thunder players ‘idiots' during WCF speech

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault assessed his team on national TV, calling them “idiots” amid some of the kindest words a coach can say about his players. For Daigenault, it best encapsulated the character of this year's Thunder team, which approached the campaign without zero expectations but instead focused on how to improve as a squad.

“These guys are uncommon. They do everything right,” Daigneault declared. “They're high character, they're idiots, they're competitive, and most of all, they're team-first, and embody everything it means to be a team.”

The Thunder will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 5.