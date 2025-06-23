OKLAHOMA CITY — Fresh off their first NBA championship, the future looks brighter than ever for Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Wrapping up their third NBA season by helping the Thunder win its first title in franchise history, Williams was driven to tears after Game 7. Then, after many setbacks that extend beyond this season, Holmgren explained the significance of becoming a champion.

Perhaps the two most important players alongside Thunder All-Star and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren are vital to Oklahoma City making the most of its championship window. Williams and Holmgren, the two first-round draft mates of 2022 are also due for a big pay day, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

“Holmgren and Williams are eligible to sign up to a five-year, $247 million extension. The total value could increase to $296 million if MVP, All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year escalator clauses are included,” Marks wrote. “The increase in salary will only occur if either player reaches one of the three criteria for the 2025-26 season.”

Williams, who made the Second All-NBA Team this season, will see an increase up to $296 million. When healthy, Holmgren could reach his first All-NBA selection next season.

“Holmgren's first three seasons have been mired by injuries. Though he played all 82 games last season, Holmgren missed his rookie campaign because of a right foot injury and played only 32 games (he missed 41 games because of a pelvic fracture) this season,” Marks added. “When he was available, Holmgren was impactful on both ends of the court. He ranked second, behind only Gilgeous-Alexander, in plus-minus and led all players in contested field goal percentage. He trailed only the Pacers' Myles Turner in blocked shots in the postseason.”

Holmgren and Williams are aligned to join the likes of Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards, Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball, Detroit Pistons All-Star Cade Cummingham, and others, who agreed to rookie maximum extensions over the past two seasons.

How Chet Holmgren's injury battle makes Thunder title sweeter

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren admitted the 2024-25 campaign was physically taxing. Recovering from a hip injury that forced Holmgren to miss 50 regular-season games was a long meticulous process that eventually led to his availability ahead of a championship run.

“I’m proud of the guys for holding it down when I was hurt” Holmgren said. “I gotta give props to them, especially J-Will.”

Thunder's Jaylin Williams saw an uptick in minutes in Holmgren's absence, while starters Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein also split time at center.