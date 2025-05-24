The Oklahoma City Thunder has gotten the early jump on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first two games of the Western Conference finals. Both games were in Oklahoma City and the Thunder was easily successful in defending its homecourt advantage.

While going up by a 2-0 margin is a positive step for the Thunder, the Timberwolves are going home to the Target Center in Minneapolis for a chance to make a statement and turn the series around. It would seem that the Thunder and Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have an advantage, but Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will not go quietly.

However, former Boston Celtics stars and current NBA analyst Paul Pierce thinks the Thunder has too much speed and athleticism for the Timberwolves and the series is basically over.

Pierce pantomimed a beating with a belt to point out how the Thunder has outplayed the Timberwolves to this point. He thinks it's only going to get worse from here.

“They gave it them with with the buckle,” Pierce said. “This series is over. I don't see the Timberwolves matching the intensity that the Thunder is bringing to the game. OKC feels like they left something on the table last year and they are coming for what's theirs. This is a bad matchup for Minnesota.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives Thunder in first two games of series

Gilgeous-Alexander earned the regular season Most Valuable Player award and the announcement was made prior to Game 2. He poured in 38 points in Oklahoma City's 118-103 victory. He has scored 30 points or more in five straight playoff games.

While Gilgeous-Alexander is Oklahoma City's most visible star, the big advantage the Thunder have demonstrated is their smooth ball movement. Whether it's Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams or Lu Dort, the Thunder always seem to have an open shot and that puts tremendous pressure on Minnesota's defense.

Gilgeous-Alexander explained that the Thunder's ability to play as a team and not individuals has given them an edge. “When you win games, you do it together and you have fun out there, everything else — all the individual stuff you want — it comes with it,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, per the Associated Press.

Pierce does not believe the Timberwolves have the overall quickness to keep up with the Thunder, but Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Mike Conley and Donte DiVincenzo have not lost their confidence after beating the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

Minnesota coach Chad Finch explained that the team defense has to improve and that he remains optimistic. “Every minute in a series is a chance to find something,” Finch said, per the Associated Press. “So we’re going to go back home. This is a good team at home. So we’re going to go home and fight for Game 3. Heads up, look at the tape and get ready for Game 3.”