Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another scoring explosion in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 137-128 victory against the Houston Rockets on Monday night. His performance allowed him to make NBA history in the process.

In 36 minutes of action, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 51 points, seven assists, five rebounds, a steal, and a block. He shot 18-of-30 from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. He did most of his damage in the first and third quarters, scoring 37 points in the two periods.

It marked the fourth time in his career that he reached the 50-point mark, all of them happening this season. He had a career-high 54 points against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 22, 52 points against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 29, then 50 points against the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 5.

This also means he has more 50-point games than 99.4% of all NBA players in history, according to StatMamba.

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to dominate as one of the best players in the league.

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.3 points, 6.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and a block per game after 59 appearances. He is shooting 52.4% from the field, including 36.9% from downtown.

He continues to make his case for the MVP Award, competing with the likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum. Gilgeous-Alexander has shown he has the talent to keep leading the Thunder to success, setting up a potential scenario where they can make a deep run in the postseason.

Oklahoma City now has a 50-11 record on the season, maintaining their grip on the top spot of the Western Conference standings. They continue to have the second-best record in the league, trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by 0.5 games.

Following Monday's win over the Rockets, the Thunder will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.