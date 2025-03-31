NBA stars tend to make appearances in music videos from time to time. Oklahoma City Thunder's point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the next player in the league to do so after making an appearance in Drake's music video for his new song “Nokia.”

Gilgeous-Alexanders' appearance is short. The 26-year-old superstar is spotted standing still decked out in basketball shoes while he stares into the camera. He also slightly dances while putting a hood on over his head.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Drake are known friends, as the two were both born in Canada. Additionally, they've been spotted dapping it up and hugging after games for the past several seasons.

Earlier in March 2025, Drake showed off a pair of Shai Gilgeous-Alexanders' new shoes before they were released to the public. So, perhaps putting the Thunder star into the “Nokia” music video was the five-time Grammy winner's way of saying thanks.

It's not entirely clear when Gilgeous-Alexander dedicated his time to the music video. However, he and the Thunder are in a great spot right now as they've already clinched a spot in the playoffs. Oklahoma City is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as the franchise owns a 13.5-game lead over the second-placed Houston Rockets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had another monster season as many view him as a possible MVP winner once again. He's played 71 games for the Thunder so far this season and has averaged 32.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting an impressive 52.1% field goal percentage and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

With just eight games remaining on the schedule, the Thunder could lose out and still be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They've been impressive all season long and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have another opportunity to add a case to his MVP consideration on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.