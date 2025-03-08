Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just making waves in the NBA—he’s making moves in the sneaker game, too. The Oklahoma City Thunder star’s first signature basketball shoe, the Converse SHAI 001, won’t hit the shelves until fall 2025, per SI. But one person already has his hands on a pair: Drake.

The Canadian rap superstar flexed the unreleased kicks in a selfie posted to his Instagram story, signaling that his connection with Gilgeous-Alexander goes beyond national pride. While Drake maintains a strong partnership with Nike through his NOCTA sublabel, these sneakers likely came straight from SGA himself. So far, no other celebrities have been spotted with them.

Drake got the Converse SHAI 001’s already 👀🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/taXd3fnB8J — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s dominating the MVP conversation, introduced the SHAI 001 last month with Converse, where he also serves as creative director of Converse Basketball. The shoe’s “Butter” colorway features a mix of high-performance materials, a sleek locking zipper, and a stylish yet functional design—a testament to the guard’s vision for blending fashion with on-court utility.

Drake and SGA’s friendship has been brewing for years, often crossing paths courtside. In December 2023, they shared an embrace after a Raptors game in Toronto, reinforcing their mutual respect. Now, Drake is among the first to wear SGA’s creation, long before the public gets a chance.

Drake Could Headline World Cup Final Halftime Show

In other Drake-related news, the 6 God might be taking his talents to the world’s biggest stage: the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hinted at the possibility during an interview with Good Day New York. When co-host Rosanna Scotto suggested Drake as a potential performer for the first-ever World Cup final halftime show, Infantino entertained the idea, even joking about stirring up competition with Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LVIII performance.

“So we can create a bit of a rivalry?” Infantino quipped, referencing Drake and Kendrick’s long-standing tension. He also noted that Drake was present when FIFA announced the host cities—suggesting that the connection might already be in place.

With the U.S., Mexico, and Canada set to host the 2026 World Cup, Drake representing his home country on a global stage seems fitting. Whether or not he signs on, the tournament's inaugural halftime show is shaping up to be a major spectacle.