OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander watched Denver Nuggets veteran Russell Westbrook receive a standing ovation in his return to the Paycom Center in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

However, he received a different response throughout Game 2. The Thunder fans remembered Westbrook assisted Aaron Gordon's game-winning three in a 121-119 Game 1 loss.

After Wednesday's 149-106 blowout win to even the series 1-1, a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander of the contrast in which Westbrook was received between Games 1 and 2 at the Paycom Center.

“The ovation is beautiful; the things he’s done for this city, this organization, he deserves it no matter what. And what he’s done for the game, period, has been special,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Just because he's on the other team it doesn't change anything.

“The boos tonight, our crowd, they got it; they do what they want when they want, and they always have our back. And that's all that matters to me and our team. But they can cheer for Russ and have our back.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the ovations Russell Westbrook gets in OKC ⚡️🗣️ "It's beautiful, the things he's done for this city, this organization, he deserves it no matter what. And what he's done for the game period, has been special."

After playing 11 seasons for the Thunder, Westbrook is still applauded every time he returns to the Paycom Center. It's been six years since Westbrook last donned a Thunder jersey. However, his roots within the community and his lasting impression remain strong in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook scored a team-high 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line in the Game 2 loss. He also finished with five assists and one rebound.

Mark Daigneault on Russell Westbrook in Thunder series

Before Game 1, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed Russell Westbrook's significance in their series. Before facing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, Westbrook has been playing at a high level throughout the postseason for the Nuggets as their sixth man.

Daigneault knew heading into the Western Conference semifinals of Westbrook's impact.

“He's come back many times over the years. So we've played against him a lot,” Daigneault said. “We've played against him for five seasons. So that's nothing new. But we understand the relationship he has to the organization, the fanbase, everybody here and the relationship they have with him.

“He's an unbelievable philanthropist in the community. This is a place that he really resonates with and a place that resonates with him. But when the ball goes up in the air, he'll be ready to compete for Denver. We'll be ready to compete for Oklahoma City.”

With the series tied 1-1, the Thunder and the Nuggets will head into Game 3 with an opportunity to grab a 2-1 lead on the line on Friday.