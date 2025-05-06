May 6, 2025 at 1:03 AM ET

Aaron Gordon broke the hearts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder with his game-winning 3-pointer in the Denver Nuggets' 121-119 victory in Game 1 of the West Semis on Monday night.

The Thunder controlled the lead with less than two minutes remaining. However, the Nuggets kept fighting back as Gordon got off the shot with 3.1 seconds on the game clock to stun the Thunder on the road.

Oklahoma City fans didn't take long to react to the loss, expressing their frustration with the team being unable to manage their lead in the final minutes. Here are some of their reactions.

“OKC deserved to lose. Horribly managed the end of that game. So dumb to foul up 3 when Jokic was OFF THE FLOOR AND THE NUGGETS HAD NO TIMEOUTS,” NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor said.

“This may have been the most avoidable loss in nba history, congratulations,” one fan claimed.

“Unfortunately Chet was a liability tonight. Missing two dunks. Bad foul on Jokic late. And of course the missed FT’s there at the end. Also questionable fouling strategy while up 3. Make them make a shot,” a fan said.

“Fouling up 3, 10secs to go on the opposition baseline, Jokic on the bench, Denver no timeouts? Game should’ve been over that possession. Terribly mismanaged,” another remarked.

“Well deserved loss. Sickening game management,” one stated.

What's next for Thunder after Game 1 loss

It was a disappointing loss for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, especially as they were coming off a four-game sweep against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Thunder boasted a 14-point lead at one point in the game. However, they were unable to hold off the advances of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook, and Jamal Murray.

Six players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. He shot 12-of-26 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Alex Caruso came next with 20 points and six assists, Jalen Williams put up 16 points and seven rebounds, while Luguentz Dort provided 14 points.

The Thunder will look to bounce back by evening up the series against the Nuggets in Game 2. The contest will take place on May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET.