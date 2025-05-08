Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his mark on NBA playoff annals in the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominating 149–106 win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

In a performance for the ages, Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 34 points, distributed eight assists, and ended with a record-breaking plus-51 plus-minus rating. Prior to the game, nobody had ever posted 30 or more points and a plus-50 plus-minus in a single game in the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander dominated from the tip. He was almost perfect, going 11-of-13 from the field and 11-of-11 from the line. His capacity to attack the paint, make mid-range jumpers, and get to the line left Denver's defense grasping at air. The Thunder offense, fueled by his efficiency, was relentless.

They scored an astonishing 87 points in the first half alone, tying the NBA playoff record and a franchise record for first-half points in a playoff game. The Nuggets simply had no defense against the Thunder's up-tempo offense and ball movement, which were orchestrated by Gilgeous-Alexander.

Although SGA led the way, he was not by himself. Jalen Williams contributed 17 points, demonstrating his capacity to finish at the rim and make shots from distance. Chet Holmgren, the Thunder's lanky rookie, contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds.

His interior presence also assisted in shutting down Denver's Nikola Jokic, who could not get into a rhythm. Jokic scored 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting and fouled out in the final minutes of the third quarter. Oklahoma City's defense made it virtually impossible for the Nuggets' best player to take over.

The Thunder's supremacy was experienced on both sides of the court. They out-rebounded the Nuggets, took advantage of turnovers, and forced Denver into difficult, contested shots. By the final buzzer, Oklahoma City had tied the series 1-1 and delivered a clear message that they are here to contend.

Gilgeous-Alexander's record-breaking performance will be remembered as a defining moment in the Thunder's postseason run. His capacity to command the game, take his teammates to another level, and play under pressure establishes that he is not only a budding star. He is a game-changer.

As the series picks up in Denver, everyone's eyes will be on SGA to watch what he does next. The Thunder are rolling now, and their young leader seems poised to drive them even farther.