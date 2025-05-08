After falling behind 0-1 to the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference Semifinal series, the Oklahoma City Thunder were essentially facing a must-win situation in Game 2. And if the Thunder’s Game 2 start was any indication, they certainly understood what was at stake, tying a playoff record in the process.

The Thunder dropped 45 points on the Nuggets in the first quarter of Game 2, tying a franchise playoff record for most points in a single quarter, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. Not only did the Thunder offense go nuclear in the first quarter, but their defense held the Nuggets to only 21 points.

With the Nuggets stealing Game 1 after Aaron Gordon’s clutch heroics, the Thunder faced the prospect of having to travel to Denver with an o-2 deficit in the series. While there is still plenty of game left to be played, the early indications are the Thunder are focused on trying to even up the series.

As of publication, they held a commanding lead still about midway through the second quarter. The Nuggets trailed by double digits in Game 1, but never with as big a deficit as they now face in Game 2.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already had 16 points about midway through the second quarter of Game 2, on a scorching 5-of-5 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. He also had two rebounds and five assists. Jalen Williams and Lu Dort had ten points apiece.

Both of these teams are vying for the Western Conference Finals after both were eliminated in the conference semifinals last season. The Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in seven games while the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Following Game 2, the series will shift to the Nuggets’ home court for Games 3 and 4. The Thunder are hoping it will be a 1-1 series while the Nuggets are hoping for more second half magic.