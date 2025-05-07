On Monday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder fell into an 0-1 hole in their first round series vs the Denver Nuggets with a late game collapse capped off by an Aaron Gordon dagger in Game 1. Chet Holmgren missed two free throws down the stretch that opened the door for Gordon's shot to be a game winner and not just a shot to send the contest into overtime.

Holmgren has been splitting responsibilities defending Nuggets MVP candidate Nikola Jokic with Isaiah Hartenstein. On Monday, Jokic scored 42 points, including several clutch baskets, to help will Denver to victory, and now, Holmgren is getting 100% real on the immense challenge that the Joker presents, per Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire on x, formerly Twitter.

“Just understanding that a lot of what they do is predicated on him and goes through him. Just understanding that we’re gonna be guarding him for 110-120 possessions… Understanding how to have the right mix of physicality and intentionality,” said Holmgren.

While Holmgren is one of the game's elite shotblockers, his slender frame made it easy for Jokic to get to his spots against him during Monday's Game 1, so it will be interesting to see what adjustments Oklahoma City makes ahead of Game 2.

A must-win spot for the Thunder

While it's difficult to label a Game 2 of a best of seven series as a “must win,” it's equally difficult to imagine a team clawing their way back after dropping their first two home games in a series. The last team to pull off the feat was the 2021 Los Angeles Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks, although the arenas were not at full capacity in that postseason.

The good news for the Thunder is that for the majority of Monday's game, they looked like the superior team, as the Oklahoma City defense was largely able to limit Jokic's supporting cast and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked like an MVP with 33 points.

However, Oklahoma City will need to see improvements from both Holmgren and Jalen Williams on offense in order to win Game 2, or else this series could be over before it even begins.