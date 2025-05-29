Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not done getting Oklahoma City Thunder fans excited about their return to the NBA Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder back to the biggest stage of NBA basketball after blowing out the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-94 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. It allowed them to win the series in five games, as the franchise returns to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

Gilgeous-Alexander was crucial in Oklahoma City clinching the finals berth in convincing fashion, securing West Finals MVP. He congratulated Thunder fans for the support of him and team after the game, and took it further the following day with a confident social media post on Instagram.

“On the hunt for more, i just need like four more,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

What lies ahead for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Mike Conley (10) during the fourth quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
It's clear that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knows he hasn't completed his mission as the Thunder have a title to compete for in the NBA Finals.

The Thunder achieved a lot in the regular season, winning a franchise-record 68 games. They boast one of the best defenses in history, which has been on full display throughout the postseason.

Gilgeous-Alexander played a major role in that as he averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals, and a block per game throughout 76 appearances in the regular season. In the playoffs, he is producing 29.8 points, 6.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. He is more than deserving of the regular-season MVP award and West Finals MVP award for his efforts.

Oklahoma City will likely be the favorite for the NBA Finals. They have the opportunity to win their first title since the franchise relocated from Seattle in 2008. This is a challenge that Gilgeous-Alexander will look to make sure Thunder fans can celebrate the biggest achievement in franchise history.

The Thunder will host Game 1, facing the East Finals winner between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. The NBA Finals will begin on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.