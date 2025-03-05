Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received a major endorsement for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst voiced strong support for the guard during Wednesday’s SportsCenter broadcast.

Windhorst dismissed the notion of a close MVP race, asserting that Gilgeous-Alexander has a substantial lead.

“The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander factories really undersold in the NBA,” Windhorst said. “I see people talk about that there’s a race for MVP – I just don’t think there is because I think he is in the lead by a lot. He’s coming off a 51-point game on Monday night. He has four 50-point games in his last 19 [days] and he gets to play a Memphis team that is banged up tonight – no Jaren Jackson Jr. as he suffered an ankle sprain on Monday.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP case grows as Thunder navigate recent defensive struggles

Windhorst also noted the Thunder’s defensive dip in recent games despite their dominance throughout the season.

“I will point something out about the Thunder that bears watching, they’ve been the number one defense in the league all year long by a lot – over the last 10 games they’ve slipped a little bit. They’re 17th in that stretch and you know Memphis is one of the league’s best offensive teams. So watch that tonight if Memphis can take advantage of a Thunder team that’s sleeping a little on D.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, 26, is in the midst of a career-best season, averaging 32.6 points, 6.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and one block per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range through 60 games. He has been instrumental in the Thunder’s rise to the top of the Western Conference standings, where they hold a 50-11 record, trailing only the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-10) for the best record in the NBA.

His dominance has placed him at the forefront of the MVP conversation alongside Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who is seeking his fourth MVP award after winning last season. Gilgeous-Alexander finished second to Jokic in the 2023-24 MVP race, but his performances this season have strengthened his case as the frontrunner.

The Thunder will look to maintain their momentum against the Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Memphis enters the matchup on a three-game losing streak and will be without Jackson Jr., potentially giving Gilgeous-Alexander another opportunity to solidify his MVP candidacy.