The Oklahoma City Thunder fanbase had two big reasons to celebrate on Thursday. The Thunder took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals thanks to a 118-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, bringing them just two wins away from their first Finals appearance since 2012. If they get there, the NBA's reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will lead the way.

The 26-year-old guard finished second in MVP voting to Nikola Jokic last season, but beat him in 2025. His MVP is the third won by a member of the Thunder since the team relocated to Oklahoma City. He joins franchise legends Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in an exclusive club.

However, former NBA player Chandler Parsons believes that he has already surpassed them. Parsons, along with “Run It Back” co-hosts Michele Beadle, Lou Williams, and Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang talked about where Gilgeous-Alexander ranks among the team's best players.

Parsons went as far as to say that Gilgeous-Alexander will fully clear Durant and Westbrook if he wins a title. It would be the first one in Oklahoma City's history, setting him apart from past legends.

“It’s hard not to think that this dude is the greatest Thunder of all-time,” said Parsons. “As good as Russ was with the MVP, triple-doubles, and Kevin Durant, and James Harden, like this guy’s a different level when you win a championship. Especially in this city and this market. Like he will mean everything to them and like I said, it’s going to be multiple.”

Gilgeous-Alexander still has a ways to go before he can add a championship to his list of accolades. However, he is almost as close as Westbrook and Durant ever got to a title with the Thunder. Both were a part of the team that blew a 3-1 lead to the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Regardless of how the season finishes for the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander's name will be remembered in Oklahoma City long after he is done playing with the team.