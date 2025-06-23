Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has just stepped into basketball immortality. With the Oklahoma City Thunder clinching the elusive NBA title, the 26-year-old superstar has joined an elite club of players who have won the regular season MVP, led the league in scoring, and capped it all off with an NBA Championship in one season. And now he can add one more trophy to his shelf, the NBA Finals MVP.

This season has been a showcase of his brilliance. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged an incredible 32.7 points per game on 51.9 percent shooting, along with 6.4 assists and 5 rebounds. He also posted 1.7 steals and one block per game. He became one of only two players in NBA history, along with Michael Jordan, to average at least 30 points per game on more than 50 percent shooting while also contributing in every facet of the game.

For his excellence, he earned MVP honors by receiving 71 first-place votes and guiding Oklahoma City to a franchise-best 68–14 record. Tonight, in Game 7 of the Finals, he reminded the world why he has been so dominant. He was sensational with 29 points and 12 assists, orchestrating a crucial second-half run that turned a tight contest into a defining victory. With that win, Oklahoma City secured its first NBA title since the franchise moved from Seattle, making this season a stunning capstone of achievements.

Achieving this rare triple places Gilgeous-Alexander alongside only three legends in the game. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar accomplished it in 1971. Michael Jordan did so in 1991, 1992, and 1996. Shaquille O’Neal reached it in 2000. Even when you ignore the multiple wins by Jordan, the company remains exceptionally exclusive.

The challenge was immense. Night after night, Gilgeous-Alexander battled through a gauntlet of opponents during the playoffs. He averaged 29.9 points per game, 6.5 assists, and 5.3 rebounds, all while shouldering a very high usage rate. Despite the heavy load, his efficiency did not waver.

As sportswriters and fans digest tonight’s outcome, they realize that history has been made. SGA now stands with Jordan, Kareem, and Shaq not solely because of his impressive numbers, but because he delivered at every level. He showed individual dominance, came through in clutch moments, and ultimately delivered a championship.

What does this mean for him? At just 26, his legacy is now cemented among the greats of the game. He is not only a prolific scorer, he is also a proven winner. His upcoming contract extension, which is eligible to be worth over 300 million dollars, now appears to be one of the sharpest deals in league history. With a championship banner soon to hang in Oklahoma City, his future shines brightly, and the sky is truly the limit.

Off the court, his story also resonates deeply. He has proven himself to be a humble leader. During his MVP speech, he gifted his teammates Rolexes and shared a heartfelt moment when he dropped to tears, expressing gratitude for the support of his family. These gestures reveal why he leads, not only because he is incredibly gifted, but also because he stays true to his roots and remains grounded.

Tonight, Oklahoma City stands united as they celebrate a season for the ages. At the center of it all is a Canadian kid from Kentucky who overcame doubts and defied the odds to rewrite history. The list of legends above him just grew longer, and a new chapter in the NBA legacy has been written.