Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another dominant performance Sunday night, recording 31 points, eight assists, two rebounds, and a block in a 121-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The victory extended the Thunder’s winning streak to three games and further solidified their standing near the top of the NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance marked his 43rd game of the season with at least 30 points, placing him in rare company. His latest scoring feat tied Michael Jordan’s 1991-92 season record with nine consecutive 30-point games against the top five teams in the opposing conference in a single season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-caliber season fuels Thunder’s title push

The 26-year-old guard has been exceptional in his seventh NBA season, averaging a career-high 33 points, 6.2 assists, five rebounds, 1.8 steals, and one block per game while shooting 52.6% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range. His production has played a crucial role in Oklahoma City’s success, as the Thunder hold a 56-12 record, the second-best mark in the league. They trail only the Cleveland Cavaliers (56-11), who had their franchise-record 16-game winning streak snapped by the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Despite his remarkable individual campaign, Gilgeous-Alexander recently lost his No. 1 ranking in the latest NBA MVP ladder. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has reclaimed the top spot as he aims for his fourth MVP award and second consecutive honor. With the regular season winding down, Gilgeous-Alexander remains a strong contender, particularly as the Thunder continue their push for the league’s best record.

The Thunder will return home Wednesday for a brief two-game homestand, beginning with the Philadelphia 76ers (23-44), followed by a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (17-50) on Friday night. In their previous meeting with Philadelphia on January 14, Oklahoma City secured a 118-102 victory, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 32 points, nine assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block.

As the Thunder aim to maintain their momentum, Gilgeous-Alexander’s consistency and record-setting performances continue to fuel their championship aspirations.