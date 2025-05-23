The Oklahoma City Thunder got another convincing win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, taking them down 118-103 in Game 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again had a strong performance finishing with 38 points, as he was just coming off a day where he was announced the MVP of the league. The Thunder star had some special guests watching him play, one which included his former teammate, Chris Paul.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about Paul being in the crowd, and he jokingly shared a story about the veteran guard.

“It caught me off guard,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I had to like, double take. I was like ‘Who is that sitting with my wife?'”

Shai on Chris Paul being in attendance: "He was the first guy in my life that I was like close with that like achieved the things that I wanted to achieve. It caught me off guard. I had to like double take. I was like who is that sitting with my wife?"

Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul were teammates during the 2019-20 season on the Thunder, and they were able to make the playoffs in the bubble. Unfortunately, they lost to the Houston Rockets in the first round, but Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul have been able to build a strong bond since then.

“He's been great,” Gilgeous-Alexander. “Not only as a big brother or mentor, but as a friend. He's always there to lean on. He was the first guy in my life that I was like close with, who achieved the things that I wanted to achieve, and I really lean on him for advice. Not only basketball advice, but business advice, taking care of your body advice, handling a family when they don't live with you. There are so many things that you deal with as an NBA player, especially of his caliber, that go under the radar, and his guidance with that has been great.”

Thunder gain 2-0 series lead over Timberwolves

The Thunder had control of the Timberwolves throughout the entire game, and they were clicking on all cylinders. Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't be stopped on offense, and on defense, they were able to make life hard for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle felt the pressure of their defense, as he finished with only six points and shot 2-for-11 from the field.

Though the Thunder have the clear advantage now, things can change when they get to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4, and head coach Mark Daigneault is preparing for it.

“We have to be ready for them to go to another level as they go back home,” Daigneault said.

If the Thunder continue to play their game, it should be no worries on their end as they're just two wins away from making it to the NBA Finals.