The Oklahoma City Thunder had a chance to close out their series against the Indiana Fever in Game 6, but they fell flat in the biggest moment, losing 108-91. The Thunder kept the game close in the first quarter, but after that, they were dominated in the second quarter. From there, they couldn't get anything going, and now they must play in a pivotal Game 7.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were the two players who showed up for the Thunder, and after the game, the league MVP spoke about the opportunity to play in a win-or-go-home game.

“It’s one game for everything we dreamed of,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “If you win it, you get everything. If you lose it, you get nothing. It’s that simple. We sucked tonight…We have one game for everything. For everything we’ve worked for. The better team Sunday will win.”

The Thunder will have the advantage going into Game 7 since it's at home, and it seems like they bring their best when they're in front of their crowd. They're going to need it, because the Pacers have shown that they are not backing down, and Game 6 was the perfect example.

Thunder have to prepare for pivotal Game 7

After the game, head coach Mark Daigneault spoke about the opportunity the Thunder have in Game 7.

“We have the same opportunity that Indiana does on Sunday,” Daigneault said. “The score will be 0-0 when the ball goes up in the air. It's a privilege to play in Game 7s. It's a privilege to play in the Finals.

“As disappointing as tonight was, we're grateful for the opportunity, and we put in a lot of work this season to be able to play that game at home. We're just excited to be able to do it in front of our fans.”

Doing it in front of the fans will probably be the best for the Thunder, as they've played their best at home all series. Unfortunately, the Pacers have been one of the best road teams in the postseason, and they've shown that they can go into any environment and win. Gilgeous-Alexander will have to do whatever he can to lead the Thunder to victory, and Williams will also be key as well.