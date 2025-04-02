Amid Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP race with Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, the Thunder’s leading candidate earned the Western Conference’s Player of the Month award for March. In doing so, Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan for winning the award three times in a single season. Jordan has only won it twice in the same campaign. However, SGA is on pace to tie MJ for his elite averages.

Gilgeous-Alexander is on pace to become only the second player in NBA history to average 30-plus points on at least 50% shooting, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and one block, per Thunder PR. Jordan did this twice throughout his career in 1987-88 and 1990-91. He won the MVP award in both seasons (1988, 1991), which accounted for two of the five he accumulated throughout his career.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points on 52.2% shooting, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game this season. He’s the odds-on favorite to win his first Most Valuable Player award, while Jokic, the league’s reigning MVP with three to his name, is trailing as a close second.

Thunder's Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascension

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) watch the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center
Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ascended to an MVP candidate. While Gilgeous-Alexander is having a Michael Jordan-like campaign, Daigneault said speed and recognizing what’s always best for the team stand out most.

Related Oklahoma City Thunder NewsArticle continues below
Pistons' Cade Cunningham shooting a basketball on left. On right, place a question mark.
Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight? Pistons vs. Thunder injury report
Josh Giddey, Bulls, Thunder, Bulls Thunder, Josh Giddey Bulls, Josh Giddey in Bulls uni looking disappointed, OKC Thunder logo on graphic, Thunder arena in background
Bulls’ Josh Giddey reacts to revenge game failure in return to OKC
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault next to Thunder guard Isaiah Joe with the Thunder and Bulls logos in the background
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault celebrates Isaiah Joe’s ‘unwavering confidence’ vs. Bulls

“The speed he’s playing with; in transition, inside of actions, and on the catch is a huge jump,” Daigneault said. “I think his defense has really improved over that time. At that time, he’s a young player, he’s in his second year; your scope as a player is narrow when you’re in your second year. You’re just trying to stay in the NBA, establish yourself, figure out how good you are. You tend to be tight. Over time, he’s just widened that lens to where now I think he sees almost everything through a team lens.”

For Daigneault, Gilgeous-Alexander’s commitment to improving his teammates has led to tremendous growth.

“Despite the fact that he’s on the doorstep of winning an MVP award last year and this year, he sees things through a broader lens, and sees things through the lens of the team,” Daigneault added. “So, he makes incremental growth almost monthly, it seems. But if you zoom all the way back, it’s a great question. The speed on offense, the impact on defense, and then the leadership, and team orientation, it’s like night and day. He’s really done an impressive job.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to extend their 10-game winning streak in Wednesday’s matchup against the Pistons.