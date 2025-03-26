The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 121-105, tying their franchise record of 60 wins as Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-caliber season leads the team with the best record in the NBA. While extending their winning streak to seven, Gilgeous-Alexander (32 points) broke Kevin Durant’s record for most consecutive 20+ point games (65). He also addressed his free-throw shooting differential.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s frequent trips to the free-throw line have been an ongoing conversation throughout the 2024-25 campaign, which he says isn’t an easy job for NBA officials.

“The refs are gonna go out there and honestly, genuinely not see a foul, or call something they think they see,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They have to go out there and do a job the same way I do. And nobody’s perfect at their job, and that’s just how I see it. I don’t think they ever try to miss a call. I don’t ever think they try to ref the game different. I think they just honestly make a mistake, and that’s OK. So, that’s how I see it. I don’t really see a difference.

“I’ve had plenty of free throws some nights. Some night less. It is what it is to me,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Still, Gilgeous-Alexander admits his unique offensive approach doesn’t make a referee’s job any easier.

“I think I might be tougher than others just because of my playing style,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And the amount of times that I drive every night. I’m in the thick of things. I’m probably a little more difficult than the rest. But they’ve done a great job so far.”

Trailing Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo (10.4), Gilgeous-Alexander averages the second-most free-throw attempts (8.9) in the NBA this season. He’s also the fifth most-efficient free-throw shooter (90.2%) and connected on 9-of-10 attempts in Tuesday’s win against the Kings.

TNT’s Candace Parker revealed it’s no surprise Gilgeous-Alexander is a frontrunner for MVP this season. Averaging a league’s best 32.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while leading the Thunder to the NBA’s best record, SGA continues to strengthen his case.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks Kevin Durant’s Thunder record

For the 65th consecutive game, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20+ points in Tuesday’s win over the Kings. Gilgeous-Alexander broke Kevin Durant’s previous record (64), per Thunder Wire’s Clemente Almanza.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored 20-plus points in 65 straight games,” Almanza wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Breaks the Thunder’s record, which was previously held by Kevin Durant.”

The Thunder return home to host the Grizzlies on Thursday.