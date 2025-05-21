May 21, 2025 at 12:08 AM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the concern following the loss was regarding Anthony Edwards.

Edwards suffered an apparent ankle injury early in the first half and had to leave the game.

Anthony Edwards gets real on ankle injury after Timberwolves' Game 1 loss

Anthony Edwards finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in 36 minutes of play in the Timberwolves Game 1 loss, but shot just 5-of-13 from the field and didn't appear to be his usual aggressive self after the injury.

With about 20 seconds remaining in the first quarter of Game 1, Edwards drove to the basket and landed awkwardly, appearing to turn his right ankle upon landing. Edwards went back to the Timberwolves locker room and had his ankle re-taped before returning to the game.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1924997894525845646

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1924998543195914627

Edwards had 7 points on 2-of-3 shooting in the first quarter, but only had 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting in the final three quarters, including a scoreless fourth quarter.

After the game, Edwards was asked if his ankle injury affected him at all.

“No,” Edwards quickly replied.

Head coach Chris Finch also relayed that Edwards appeared fine despite the sprain.

“He said it was a bit sore at halftime, but he said he would be fine.”

When asked what contributed to his lack of getting into the paint, Edwards credited the OKC Thunder defense.

“Yeah, they're just in the gaps,” Anthony Edwards explained. “It's kind of hard to get to the point, honestly, regardless if that's my game. They definitely took that aspect of my game away tonight from getting downhill, so good job to those guys.”

Edwards and the Timberwolves won't have too much time to think about this loss. With the series playing every other day, Minnesota will have a chance to steal Game 2 on Thursday night back in OKC.