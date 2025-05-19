OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated the Denver Nuggets in a 125-93 Game 7 win, setting the stage for Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to face his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. After Gilgeous-Alexander gushed over Jalen Williams' performance in Sunday's win, he adjusted his focus to what lies ahead, a Western Conference Final series against Alexander-Walker and the Timberwolves.

While Gilgeous-Alexander is entering the first Western Conference Finals of his career, his cousin, Alexander-Walker, returns from losing to the Dallas Mavericks in 2024. After eliminating the Nuggets, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the Thunder's upcoming series against his family.

“It'll be very fun. It's hard to even explain,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “If you know how close we are, he's literally like my second brother. He's been through every stage of life with me, picking up a basketball to going to prep school to making the NBA; we've gone through every situation together. For both of us to be where we are is special. To compete against each other is even more special. But I am trying to take his head off, for sure. Completely.”

Alexander-Walker rounds out the Timberwolves' player rotation, averaging 6.5 points and 2.2 assists in 18.9 minutes per game during the postseason. Minnesota eliminated the Golden State Warriors 4-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series. They'll head to the Paycom Center for Game 1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Jalen Williams' growth with Thunder

Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) gestures to fans after scoring a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After winning Game 7, Gilgeous-Alexander commended Williams for his impact.

“Dub was a big reason for our little stretch of the lead in the second quarter. It gave us momentum,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “His growth as a basketball player, obviously, we've seen it all year. But his growth mentally has been more impressive to me. He wouldn’t have played the way he played today last year and I know that 100 percent. And to see him take that step forward, is a really proud moment for me.

“Just knowing what he goes through on a day-to-day basis, knowing where he comes from. That's really my brother. And to see him get better in those areas, it's special. It's fun. It makes this whole experience a little more special,”

For the first time in their careers, Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams will compete in this year's Western Conference Finals.