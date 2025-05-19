OKLAHOMA CITY — All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams guiding the Oklahoma City Thunder to a lopsided 125-93 victory against the Denver Nuggets to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams combined for 59 points in Sunday's win as the Thunder will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Williams scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half, finishing 10-of-17 from the floor, including a pair of threes with seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal. After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the growth he's seen in Williams between now and last year's postseason run.

“Dub was a big reason for our little stretch of the lead in the second quarter. It gave us momentum,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “His growth as a basketball player, obviously, we've seen it all year. But his growth mentally has been more impressive to me. He wouldn’t have played the way he played today last year and I know that 100 percent. And to see him take that step forward, is a really proud moment for me.

“Just knowing what he goes through on a day-to-day basis, knowing where he comes from. That's really my brother. And to see him get better in those areas, it's special. It's fun. It makes this whole experience a little more special,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

For SGA, Williams' Game 7 performance is proof of how Jalen's risen to becoming one of the NBA's rising stars this season.

“He brought his A-game when we needed it the most,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “That's what makes you the top of the upper echelon of this league, and the sky's the limit for Dub as we all know.”

Gilgeous-Alexander led with 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-4 from deep as the All-Star duo shot at a combined 60.9% clip from the floor.

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams on Game 7

Starting forward Chet Holmgren made his MVP declaration after Game 7 for Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before the MVP candidate revealed he was nervous heading into the series finale. Gilgeous-Alexander says the nerves helped his performance and perhaps Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams would say the same.

“I was nervous to be honest. Just knowing what’s on the line. We’ve worked on hard the whole 82-game season. We all worked so hard in the summer and to know if you don't bring your A-game, it could all be over with,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “All for nothing. But I think that nervousness motivated me and helped me play today”

Williams says he couldn't sleep.

“I didn’t really go to sleep. I was just excited,” Williams said. “That's all I got. I was excited to play.”

The Thunder will host the Timberwolves in Game 1 on Tuesday.