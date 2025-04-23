OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his team are outscoring the Memphis Grizzlies a combined 48-8 in Games 1 and 2 of their first-round series. While taking a 2-0 lead in Tuesday’s 118-99 win, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shooting struggles continued on Tuesday. Still, Shai says the wide margin of fast-break points is by design, and a big reason Oklahoma City kept its opponent at bay.

Gilgeous-Alexander revealed that limiting the Grizzlies’ fast-break opportunities is undoubtedly a part of the Thunder’s game plan for their opening-round playoff series.

“It’s a point of emphasis of ours for sure. They’re one of the fastest teams in the league, and giving them that is giving them their identity,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When you want to win basketball games, especially this late in the season, you have to take away something from the opposite team that they really like to do. We made that emphasis.”

Which are you most proud of, the 48 points or limiting the Grizzlies to eight?

“The eight we held them to,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “For sure.”

The Thunder’s elite defense has undoubtedly contributed to creating numerous fast-break opportunities early and often throughout the first two games of the series. Oklahoma City coerced the Grizzlies into making 14 turnovers in Game 2. Jaren Jackson Jr. turned in 26 points on 10-of-17 attempts and six rebounds, Ja Morant finished with 23 points on 10-of-25 attempts, six assists, and two steals, and Desmond Bane notched a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds).

Still, the Grizzlies failed to score 100 points as the Thunder beat them by 19.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s honest review of Thunder’s Game 2 win

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shooting hasn’t been efficient in his first two postseason games against the Grizzlies. However, his teammates have stepped up significantly on both ends of the floor. And while Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault doesn’t believe in perfect basketball, his guys have leaped out to big leads in the opening games of their first-round series.

After Game 2, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his shooting woes during media availability.

“I feel like I’m getting looks that I usually make, just missing them. That’s part of basketball: ups and downs. Makes and misses,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Now, cause my team is really good. We’ve won two games by a decent margin, they’ve had my back these last two nights, and hopefully, I pick it up here soon.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s 27 points led the Thunder, but he finished the night 10-for-29 from the floor, including 3-of-10 from deep.