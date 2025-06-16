Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a newly named MVP of the NBA and is participating in his first ever NBA Finals this season. Despite the rise to superstardom, he hasn't forgotten the very fans who come to watch him every game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is known for taking his time to sign autographs for fans at Thunder games, both at home and on the road, but just how many times is he giving out his signature to those who arrive early and swarm the Thunder tunnel? The NBA actually counted it up.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stunned at his pregame autographs totals before NBA Finals game

With Oklahoma City returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, fans have been lining up to fill up the Paycom Center and watch their Thunder attempt history. After a historic 68-win season, everyone in the city is hoping to watch their team win the franchise's first NBA Championship.

Regardless of the grand stage and the influx of media responsibilities, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has remained true to himself by taking time out of his pregame routine to sign autographs for Thunder fans waiting along the team's tunnel. The more Gilgeous-Alexander has done it, the more fans continue to line up for a chance at the MVP's autograph.

In a recent social media post by the NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was seen signing autographs for well over five minutes before Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Afterwards, the Thunder star was asked how many signatures he believed he signed prior to the big game.

“I don't know, maybe 50 or 60? 100?” asked Gilgeous-Alexander.

“A lot more,” he was told by the NBA social media staffer.

“Oh wow, I have no clue then,” the Thunder guard responded.

After taking the time to count it up, it turns out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took time to sign 429 autographs before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

429!

“Are you serious?!” Gilgeous-Alexander asked for confirmation. “That's insane! It doesn't feel like that much.”

“That’s insane” • SGA reacts to how many autographs he signed prior to Game 2. Shai and the Thunder return home for a PIVOTAL Game 5 vs. the Pacers tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC! https://t.co/VJpPlSRAwE pic.twitter.com/dDamj3z4tR — NBA (@NBA) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

And in case you're not convinced, the NBA also posted a time-lapse of the Gilgeous-Alexander's full autograph session before Game 2:

SGA takes time for the OKC Thunder faithful and signs autographs before every home game. How many autographs do you think he signed for his home crowd prior to Game 2? pic.twitter.com/fWpxLksVPk — NBA (@NBA) June 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

That's the MVP of the league for you, still taking the time to give over 400 young fans the time of day and sign autographs for what might be the only game they're able to attend on the season.

“I used to be a kid and wanted autographs,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explained earlier this season of why he continues to take time out of his pregame schedule to sign autographs. “I just think like, if I had a chance to get Kobe Bryant's autograph, for example, as a kid I'd do anything for it. So I try to take a few minutes to make some kids' dreams come true.

“It just became part of [my pregame routine]. And I feel like once I do it, the group of kids or group of people that come for tomorrow's game or the next game are coming with the expectation to get an autograph, so I try not to let them down. And it just turned into a thing.

SGA on why it's important for him to sign autographs before the game: "I used to be a kid… I try to take a few minutes to make some kid's dream come true." 💯 pic.twitter.com/2zuiQPl0wr — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans can rest assured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to sign autographs for those arriving early to his games.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder at back at home to host Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers Monday night at 8:30PM EST on ABC.