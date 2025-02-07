The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived veteran center Daniel Theis, after acquiring him in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. As part of the deal, the Thunder sent cash considerations to the Pelicans for Theis and a 2031 second-round pick

The move freed up space for the Thunder to convert two-way guard Ajay Mitchell to a two-year, $6 million contract, agents Todd Ramasar and Mike Simonetta of Life Sports Agency told ESPN, per Shams Charania.

The Thunder have Chet Holmgren returning to the rotation on Friday against the Toronto Raptors, so it makes sense why they would want to balance the roster for their second half push toward the NBA playoffs. Oklahoma City has a strong rotation of bigs in Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Kenrich Williams for the rest of the season.

Ajay Mitchell secures a future with the Thunder

The Thunder originally added Mitchell on a two-way contract last July, per ESPN. In 34 appearances, he's averaging 6.4 points on 50.6 percent shooting and 43.1 percent from deep. Capable of providing solid relief minutes behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder's deep backcourt, Mitchell should have a promising future with the team, having already proved himself in limited game action.

Mitchell was selected by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, after a successful collegiate run at UC Santa Barbara where he was a three-time All-Big West player with 16.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in his career.

OKC sits atop the Western Conference standings at 40-9, and face a struggling Raptors squad on Friday night. Mitchell's status remains up in the air, as he's been out with a toe sprain since January 3. He'll compete with Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins for minutes when he is able to return.