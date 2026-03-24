The Oklahoma City Thunder have been rolling lately, winners of 12 straight games after Monday night's comfortable road win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, officials in Oklahoma City are preparing for when the Thunder will move into a new arena in a few seasons from now.

On Tuesday, the Thunder released a video of what the new arena, dubbed the Continental Coliseum, will look like.

The OKC Thunder's new arena, 'Continental Coliseum' looks amazing 🔥 The arena will open in the 2028-29 season. (via @okcthunder)pic.twitter.com/ENS0Aa90gT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2026

The Thunder have been playing in the Paycom Center, through its various name changes, since their inception nearly two decades ago, and that was the site of their first-ever NBA championship to cap off their historic 2025-26 season.

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Thankfully for Thunder fans, the team will have two more years to make more memories in that storied venue before the new arena opens for the 2028-29 campaign. It remains to be seen exactly what the inside of the Continental Coliseum will look like, and how it compares to what Oklahoma City has in their current home.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have been giving fans plenty to cheer about on the court this season, as the team is still firmly entrenched in the number one seed in the Western Conference despite the scorching-hot play of the San Antonio Spurs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks poised to take home his second straight league MVP award, and Oklahoma City is viewed by most pundits as the favorites to win another NBA championship this season, although they will have some stiff competition in the form of San Antonio.

As previously mentioned, the Thunder are currently on a 12-game winning streak, four victories away from matching their 16-game streak earlier this season.

Oklahoma City will look to make it 13 wins in a row when they next hit the floor on Wednesday evening for a tough road game against the Boston Celtics.