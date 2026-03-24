The Philadelphia 76ers had no answer for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, suffering a lopsided loss, 123-103, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The 76ers absorbed their second loss in four games, as they have struggled with their depleted lineup.

It was Jared McCain's first game back in Philadelphia since he was shipped to Oklahoma City at the trade deadline. He delivered another strong performance off the bench, tallying 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including three three-pointers.

After the game, he and Edgecombe had a brief chat on the court and were all smiles.

During the media conference, the 20-year-old Edgecombe had nothing but good words to say about his former teammate.

“I'm happy for him. We still talk here and there. I'm glad to see him having fun and bonding with his teammates and stuff like that. If you don't bond with Jared, then something might be wrong with you,” said Edgecombe in a video posted by Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin.

“I'm super excited for him. He made some shots tonight. He got hot early. It's good to see him out there having fun.”

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Edgecombe led the 76ers with a game-high 35 points on 14-of-28 shooting, including 7-of-15 from long distance. He added six rebounds and four assists.

The Sixers played without four of their five starters due to injuries: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Paul George.

Fans envisioned a speedy trio for the 76ers featuring Maxey, Edgecombe, and McCain. General manager Daryl Morey, however, did not see it that way and traded McCain to the Thunder for four draft picks.

The surprising move has since bitten the 76ers, with McCain enjoying a resurgence with the defending champions.