While some have suggested the Oklahoma City Thunder reunite with Russell Westbrook, the veteran guard who remains a free agent amid preseason, Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony strongly disagrees. Last season, Westbrook, 36, proved he can still contribute to a championship-contending team such as the Denver Nuggets. Still, do the 2025-26 title-favorite defending champion Thunder need Westbrook?

For Anthony, the answer to that question is simple, he answered, per his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

“No, he can't help them. They're the champs,” Anthony said. “You cannot bring Russell Westbrook back to OKC and don't play him. He cannot go from the greatest player in your franchise history to maybe playing or maybe not playing. It doesn't work. You diminish that man's legacy by that. Let's protect the legacies of these players. Not somebody who's been in the league five years, six years. No. This is somebody who's put in pain, pressure, number one jersey sales. MVP of the league.”

Anthony believes Westbrook deserves more than to sit on a bench to collect his first championship ring, such as consistent playing time, and a defined role.

“There's a difference between chasing a ring and I still have to enjoy this game,” Anthony added. “F*** chasing a ring at this point in time. You can't send the greatest player back. He left and then come back, and then he's not playing? No. As a player, I know I still can play. Hell no. Dame went back to Portland because Dame is gonna come back healthy and play. CP went back to the Clippers because CP is gonna play. He ain't go back to sit on the bench.”

Between its MVP leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Ajay Mitchell, the Thunder have a crowded backcourt, which is relatively healthy. One NBA analyst says the Thunder will win 70 games this upcoming season, as expectations for OKC are at an all-time high.

Carmelo Anthony's caveat to a Russell Westbrook-Thunder reunion

The only way Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony would like to see Russell Westbrook return to the Thunder is if Westbrook decides it's his last season and speaks with the organization about being honored.

“If he's ready to say, “Yo, Sam Presti, I wanna retire here. This is my last year. Let's do something for this year,” let's hang the jersey up. Let's build that up. I'm cool with that,” Anthony said. “Let's celebrate. Let's make this celebratory for Russ, going back to OKC. If he's going back just to chill, nah son.”

Russell Westbrook has reportedly sparked interest from the Kings. However, there hasn't been any traction to the report since.