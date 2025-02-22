After All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 130-107, he opened up about his decision to let go of his agent. Gilgeous-Alexander parted ways with his representation after playing in his third All-Star Game when the news broke about his decision. A reporter asked Shai about that decision after Friday's blowout win.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander kept his response about letting his agent go short and simple.

“Just felt like it was the best decision for my career going forward,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Nothing more than that.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is reportedly not looking for a replacement for representation. Instead, he'll be representing himself, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

“Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has parted ways with his representation and he will act as his own agent to represent himself for all on-court matters,” Haynes said.

The 26-year-old All-Star guard will still be assisted for matters off the court, per Haynes.

“As it pertains to marketing and all off-the-court ventures, I am told Simon G of I love management will still be on task for that,” Haynes added.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-16 attempts, including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, eight assists, three blocks, and one steal in Friday's 23-point win against the Jazz. Chet Holmgren added 20 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks as well, and Jalen Williams tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to Draymond Green's declaration

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second quarter at Delta Center
After Warriors veteran Draymond Green made an NBA championship declaration about his revamped team, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responded to his claim. After the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline, Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to Green's title prediction.

Green, who was a guest commentator for TNT throughout the All-Star Game, announced his declaration live on-air, which eventually got to SGA. A reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander for his thoughts on Green's comments after Sunday's All-Star Game.

“I’d expect him to say that being on the Golden State Warriors and playing basketball for them, I’d hope he wouldn’t say they’d lose,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

While the 29-27 Warriors will search for momentum to secure a playoff spot in 2025, the Thunder reign supreme atop the Western Conference with a 45-10 record. The Warriors trail the Mavericks by 1.5 games for eighth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will face the Timberwolves in a back-to-back set, starting on the road on Sunday and ending at the Paycom Center on Monday.