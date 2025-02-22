After All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 130-107, he opened up about his decision to let go of his agent. Gilgeous-Alexander parted ways with his representation after playing in his third All-Star Game when the news broke about his decision. A reporter asked Shai about that decision after Friday's blowout win.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander kept his response about letting his agent go short and simple.

“Just felt like it was the best decision for my career going forward,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Nothing more than that.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is reportedly not looking for a replacement for representation. Instead, he'll be representing himself, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

“Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has parted ways with his representation and he will act as his own agent to represent himself for all on-court matters,” Haynes said.

The 26-year-old All-Star guard will still be assisted for matters off the court, per Haynes.

“As it pertains to marketing and all off-the-court ventures, I am told Simon G of I love management will still be on task for that,” Haynes added.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-16 attempts, including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, eight assists, three blocks, and one steal in Friday's 23-point win against the Jazz. Chet Holmgren added 20 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks as well, and Jalen Williams tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to Draymond Green's declaration

After Warriors veteran Draymond Green made an NBA championship declaration about his revamped team, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responded to his claim. After the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline, Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to Green's title prediction.

Green, who was a guest commentator for TNT throughout the All-Star Game, announced his declaration live on-air, which eventually got to SGA. A reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander for his thoughts on Green's comments after Sunday's All-Star Game.

“I’d expect him to say that being on the Golden State Warriors and playing basketball for them, I’d hope he wouldn’t say they’d lose,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”

While the 29-27 Warriors will search for momentum to secure a playoff spot in 2025, the Thunder reign supreme atop the Western Conference with a 45-10 record. The Warriors trail the Mavericks by 1.5 games for eighth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will face the Timberwolves in a back-to-back set, starting on the road on Sunday and ending at the Paycom Center on Monday.