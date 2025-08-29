Germany continued its strong start to EuroBasket 2025 on Friday, defeating Sweden 105-83 behind another standout performance from Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. The victory improved Germany’s record to 2-0 in Group B as the defending FIBA World Cup champions looked sharp in their second outing of the tournament.

Wagner paced Germany with 21 points in 22 minutes, showcasing efficiency on both ends of the floor. He added three rebounds, one steal, and one block while shooting 6-for-11 from the field, 1-for-2 from three-point range, and 8-for-10 from the free throw line. His effort translated into an efficiency rating of 19 and a team-best plus/minus of +21.

Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder provided a strong complement in the backcourt, finishing with a game-high 23 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 25 minutes. He shot 7-for-12 from the field, 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-for-8 from the line while recording an efficiency rating of 24 and a plus/minus of +9.

The duo’s production underscored the balance that has carried Germany through its first two wins.

Germany also benefited from the presence of Wagner’s Magic teammate Tristan da Silva. The second-year forward contributed seven points, six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 18 minutes of action. He shot 5-for-6 from the free throw line and finished with an efficiency rating of 13 and a plus/minus of +8.

Franz Wagner, Germany, extends dominance in EuroBasket 2025

Article Continues Below

Da Silva, who averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds during his rookie season with Orlando, provided valuable minutes off the bench to help Germany maintain control throughout the contest.

Assistant coach Alan Ibrahimagic credited Germany’s ability to execute early and dictate the tempo of the game.

“We controlled the game from the beginning,” Ibrahimagic said. “We started better than in the first game, especially offensively. We attacked, we moved the ball well, we shot a great percentage from the three-point line.”

Germany’s offensive rhythm kept Sweden from establishing momentum, as consistent ball movement and efficiency from the perimeter allowed the defending world champions to extend their lead throughout the contest.

Germany now prepares to face Lithuania on Saturday. Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania opened their tournament campaign with a convincing 94-67 victory over Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro on Friday. Both teams enter the matchup with momentum, setting up an early test in Group B that could shape the standings.

With Wagner’s scoring, Schroder’s playmaking, and contributions from players like da Silva, Germany has shown depth and cohesion through two games. As the tournament progresses, that formula will remain central to their push for another international title.